First Thai rice shipment delivered using Laos-China railway

A first shipment 1,000 tonnes of Thai rice has been delivered using the Lao-Chinese railway to Chongqing, marking a new chapter in exports to China, the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry announced on Thursday.

Exports of other farm products using the new rail link would follow, Alongkorn Polabutr, adviser to the agriculture minister, said.

He said the initial shipment of rice was carried in 20 carriages and had already reached Chongqing. More would follow.

The railway, which commenced service early last month, opened the possibility of extending export routes to other Chinese provinces and farther, to Central Asia, East Asia, the Middle East, Russia and Europe.

The government was looking into exporting fruit, orchids, rubber, cassava, palm oil and fishery and livestock products on the new railway, Mr Alongkorn said.

Thai fruit could reach Chongqing in 1-2 days, retaining freshness thanks to the railway. This would enable expansion to markets in China, he said.