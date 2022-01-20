Thailand plans B1.4 trillion infrastructure investment

Suvarnabhumi Airport in December 2021. (Photo by Bangkok Post)

Thailand plans new infrastructure projects worth 1.4 trillion baht (US$42.55 billion) this year, which are expected to create 154,000 new jobs, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Thursday.

Infrastructure investments in land, air and sea include upgrading the main Suvarnabhumi airport, a dry port for containers, and a high-speed rail project linking Thailand with China, via Laos.

"These large investment plans will increase Thailand's economic structure so it can move forward without interruption," Mr Saksayam said in a statement.