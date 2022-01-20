Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thailand plans B1.4 trillion infrastructure investment
Business

Thailand plans B1.4 trillion infrastructure investment

published : 20 Jan 2022 at 19:28

writer: Reuters

Suvarnabhumi Airport in December 2021. (Photo by Bangkok Post)
Suvarnabhumi Airport in December 2021. (Photo by Bangkok Post)

Thailand plans new infrastructure projects worth 1.4 trillion baht (US$42.55 billion) this year, which are expected to create 154,000 new jobs, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Thursday.

Infrastructure investments in land, air and sea include upgrading the main Suvarnabhumi airport, a dry port for containers, and a high-speed rail project linking Thailand with China, via Laos.

"These large investment plans will increase Thailand's economic structure so it can move forward without interruption," Mr Saksayam said in a statement.

Agreements worth 516 billion baht have already been signed with another 974 billion baht in new projects, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Man robs, sets fire to convenience store in Korat

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A robber carrying a gun set fire to a 7-Eleven store's counter and made off with 6,000 baht in cash and remained at large.

20:02
World

'Remarkable' giant coral reef found off Tahiti

PARIS: Scientists have discovered a vast reef of "pristine" rose-shaped corals apparently unharmed by climate change in deep water off the coast of Tahiti, Unesco announced Thursday.

19:55
Business

Thailand plans B1.4 trillion infrastructure investment

Thailand plans new infrastructure projects worth 1.4 trillion baht this year, which are expected to create 154,000 new jobs, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Thursday.

19:28