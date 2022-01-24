Section
Bitcoin tumbling below $34,000
Business

published : 24 Jan 2022 at 18:58

writer: Bloomberg News

Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard. (Photo by Reuters)
The selloff in cryptocurrencies gained new momentum on Monday, with Bitcoin tumbling to a six-month low and other tokens seeing big losses.

Bitcoin sank 4.3% and fell below the US$34,000 mark, continuing a six-day downturn. Ether retreated 6.8% and touched $2,201, the lowest since July.  

Across the crypto spectrum, markets were in a sea of red with Solana’s SOL and Cardano’s ADA plummeting 19% and 13%, respectively, according to data compiled by CoinGecko.

Crypto has come under widespread selling pressure in recent days, with traders pointing to hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and a selloff in technology shares as reasons for traders to withdraw from risky assets. Since its all-time high in November, Bitcoin has tumbled more than 50%. 

"We don’t think it is a bad thing if market volatility takes some of the air out of the more speculative corners of the market," said strategists led by Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. 

