Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
BoT mulls stablecoins to pay for goods, services
Business

BoT mulls stablecoins to pay for goods, services

published : 25 Jan 2022 at 05:44

newspaper section: Business

writer: Somruedi Banchongduang

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is considering promoting the use of stablecoins to pay for goods and services, specifically in some use cases, which will be useful for financial innovation.

The central bank has been drafting rules governing the use of digital assets and the regulations are expected to be implemented in the near future.

The BoT has also been studying how other countries' central banks supervise digital assets.

Some central banks wholly ban the use of digital assets, some of them fully back them, while others adopt a neutral policy, said Sakkapop Panyanukul, the BoT's senior director of the economic and policy department.

For instance, El Salvador accepts Bitcoin as legal tender.

China bans cryptocurrencies entirely and views cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency-related transactions as illegal.

Several central banks take a neutral position, which means promoting the use in some cases and banning it in others.

Singapore's central bank governs digital tokens, which qualify as e-money under the Payment Service Act, while Malaysia's central bank says cryptocurrencies do not qualify as a general payment instrument.

Mr Sakkapop said the BoT also stands neutral on the use of digital assets but also does not support digital assets as a means of payment but supports innovation development.

Digital assets are associated with high price volatility and risks of cyber theft, personal data leakage and money laundering. This could be detrimental to merchants, businesses and consumers.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Gunman robs gold shop in Phetchabun

PHETCHABUN: A robber made off with 23 baht weight of gold ornaments worth about 670,000 baht on Monday.

24 Jan 2022
Thailand

Legalisation of household cannabis, limited recreational use

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drafted a bill to legalise the household cultivation and consumption of cannabis and its recreational use in some locations.

24 Jan 2022
Thailand

Policeman who killed doctor enters monkhood

A crowd control policeman who hit and killed a woman doctor with his Ducati Monster motorcycle last Friday has entered the monkhood to make merit for his victim.

24 Jan 2022