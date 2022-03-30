Bank of Thailand holds key interest rate at record low

The Bank of Thailand left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, maintaining support for a fragile economic recovery facing global risks.

The BoT's seve-member Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to hold the one-day repurchase rate at 0.50%, where it has been since May 2020, for a 15th straight meeting.

All 22 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the committee to stay on hold.