LRT airport link 'ready by 2029'

The light rail transit (LRT) project linking Bang Na intersection and Suvarnabhumi airport is expected to break ground in 2025 with the first-phase operation to be launched by 2029, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

The dates were provided during a seminar on the conclusion of a feasibility study and the joint venture plan for the LRT project, which had an opening ceremony yesterday overseen by Chatri Watthanakhechon, deputy permanent secretary of the BMA.

Afterwards, the BMA will give the completed study to the Interior Ministry before submitting it to the cabinet for further consideration, which is slated to wrap up within a year.

The LRT will cover 14 stations between Bangkok and Samut Prakan. A 14.6-kilometre section will span the first 12 stations, namely, Bang Na, Praphamontree, Bang Na-Trat 17, Bang Na-Trat 25, Wat Si Iam, Prem Ruethai, Bang Na-Trat 6, Bangkaew, Kanchanaphisek, Wat Salut, King Kaew and Thana City.

Another 5.1-km section will include Krirk University and southern Suvarnabhumi stations.

The light rail system will run at a maximum speed of 80 km/hr, meaning a round trip will take one hour. It will be able to handle 15,000-30,000 commuters per hour.

The base fare is 14.4 baht and all fares will be capped at 45.6 baht.

The BMA expects to see 82,695 commuters taking the light rail service daily by 2029, jumping to 138,744 in 2033. After the launch of southern Suvarnabhumi station in 2035, the number of commuters is expected to rise higher to 165,363 per day.

The meeting also discussed proposing investment in the form of a public-private partnership net cost model.