Government subsidy schemes run past B68bn

More than 68 billion baht has been spent under three government subsidy schemes designed to help reduce the cost of living and stimulate the economy, says a government spokesman.

As of Wednesday, the fourth phase of the co-payment "Khon La Khrueng" co-payment subsidy scheme with nearly 41 million participants injected 60.1 billion baht into the economy, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

The fourth phase of a scheme to increase the purchasing power of state-welfare cardholders saw total spending of 7.6 billion baht among 13.37 million participants.

The second phase of a scheme for those who need special aid saw total spending of 666 million baht among 1.3 million participants.

Mr Thanakorn said the three schemes are expected to further stimulate consumption during the Songkran holiday.

He said the government has been monitoring the economic situation and will roll out measures to help the people and revive the economy.

Earlier, Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, called on the government to roll out the fifth phase of the Khon La Khrueng scheme to boost people's spending power amid rising prices.

He said the scheme, which lasts until the end of this month, should be extended without interruption and continue until the end of 2022.

However, Fiscal Policy Office director-general Pornchai Thiraveja has said the issue was not being considered.