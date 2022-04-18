Section
Bank of Thailand relaxes foreign exchange rules
Business

published : 18 Apr 2022 at 14:46

writer: Reuters

The Bank of Thailand on Monday further relaxed foreign exchange regulations, allowing Thai residents to conduct forex transactions with greater flexibility.

The changes  include removing $50 million caps on lending to unaffiliated companies and on purchases abroad of immovable properties.

The rules, effective once published in the Royal Gazette, also allow additional purposes for outward transfers, and remove requirements for prior approval from the central bank. 

Business

Bank of Thailand relaxes foreign exchange rules

