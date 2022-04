March exports up, beat forecast

Exports rose a much faster than expected 19.5% in March from a year earlier, boosted by surging shipments of gold and electronics, customs department data showed on Friday.

That compares with a forecast for a rise of 2.4% in March in a Reuters poll and February's 16.2% increase.

Imports rose 18% year-on-year in March, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.46 billion in the month.