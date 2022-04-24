Thailand to export 50k workers

More labour deals in the works

The Labour Ministry aims to send 50,000 Thai workers overseas this year following improvements in the global Covid-19 situation.

The target was publicised at a recent meeting chaired by Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin between the ministry and 127 labour brokerage firms, according to the Department of Employment's (DoE) PR office.

The meeting was also attended by DoE director-general Pairoj Chotikasathien, it said.

The office said the Covid-19 pandemic led to travel restrictions being imposed, forcing many countries to delay their plans to import labour.

Now, however, restrictions have been largely eased and Thailand's labour exports are set to resume in significant numbers, it said.

This year, the Labour Ministry expects to send about 50,000 workers to foreign shores, the office said.

Mr Pairoj, meanwhile, said firms and officials during the meeting exchanged views and suggestions about the issue.

He said all input from the meeting would improve the welfare and legal protection aspects for Thai migrants.

He said that during the meeting, Mr Suchart explained that the government has a plan to expand labour exports.

So far, labour export agreements have been signed with two countries: Saudi Arabia, following the normalisation of diplomatic ties, and Japan.

Meanwhile, a farming visa programme with Australia is being processed, and labour export schemes with the United Arab Emirates are being implemented.

Mr Pairoj noted that scams are rampant with false job advertisements online.

Many people have been duped into working for internet scammer gangs in other countries.

It is widely reported in the media that many Thais were lured into working for call centre scammers in Cambodia, prompting a rescue operation by Thai and Cambodian police in a joint crackdown.

Two weeks ago, Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, assistant chief of the national police, told the media that more than 1,500 Thais have been duped and forced to work illegally in Cambodia, mostly for call centre scams.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate, who is also in charge of combating human trafficking operations, said the victims had been lured by the promise of high income.

The false job advertisements were carried out on online platforms and applications which are easily accessible.

Apart from the call centre scammers in Cambodia, many fell victim to gangs who deceived them into working as farmhands in Australia and in spa establishments in the UAE.

The department chief said it has opened forums to educate job seekers about overseas employment and conduct thorough background checks of job placement firms nationwide.

Mr Pairoj has warned that running job advertisements without permission is punishable by a jail term of up to three years or a maximum fine of 60,000 baht or both.