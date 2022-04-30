Suvarnabhumi readies for arrivals surge

A computer monitor displays passengers' body temperatures and face masks as they walk through a screening checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob on Friday inspected the readiness of Suvarnabhumi airport as it prepares for an expected influx of foreign arrivals after the country's entry requirements are eased from May 1, including scrapping the Test & Go scheme.

Mr Saksayam led officials in checking the airport's communicable disease checkpoint, passport control counters and customs inspection unit while being briefed on preparations.

Airport and immigration staff have been rehearsing procedures under the new entry rules to ensure effective operations when the country further reopens, he said.

"I want to see everything proceed smoothly and efficiently so the reopening will benefit the country," Mr Saksayam said.

From May 1, the airport will see an estimated 15,954 foreign arrivals per day or an increase of 37.61%, compared to 11,594 as of Thursday; the number of flights, meanwhile, is estimated at 180 per day, an increase of 28.57% from 140 as of Thursday.

From May 1, fully vaccinated visitors will not be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival but will be urged to self-test with antigen kits during their stay. Vaccinated travellers must register for entry via Thailand Pass and present proof of vaccination.

Unvaccinated travellers will be welcomed into the country if they present proof of a negative RT-PCR test administered no more than 72 hours before their trip and have registered via Thailand Pass. They will be allowed entry without need for any Covid-19 testing once in Thailand.

Unvaccinated travellers lacking proof of a negative RT-PCR test will be quarantined for five days.