Govt, labour leaders deadlocked over minimum wage amid May Day march

Workers hold up the number 492, the amount of the new daily minimum wage in baht they are demanding, during a Labour Day rally from Democracy Monument to Government House on Sunday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Labour unions and the government remain locked in negotiations over the new minimum wage as workers parade on Labour Day to press their demand for a higher flat rate across the country.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin on Sunday reiterated the government's rejection of a call for all workers nationwide to receive a minimum daily wage of 492 baht.

"The minimum wage will no doubt be increased. But the new rate has to support employers' businesses as well as keep employees happy," he said after a forum at the Labour Ministry chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Labour unions, led the Thai Labour Solidarity Committee (TLSC) and the State Enterprises Workers' Relations Confederation, have pressed for the lowest legal daily wage to be 492 baht across the country.

Current minimum wages vary depending on the provinces where labourers work. The highest is 336 baht per day in Chon Buri and Phuket provinces, while the lowest is 313 per day in the three southernmost provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala.

TLSC leader Sawit Kaewwan on Sunday defended its call for the rate of 492 baht, saying it would be the minimum sufficient for a family of two to survive according to International Labour Organisation guidelines.

He also urged the government to control the prices of essential goods and petrol, saying rising inflation was eroding their purchasing power.

Employers have already dismissed the demand for a flat rate nationwide, arguing it would obstruct the economic recovery.

The issue will be settled in a tripartite meeting consisting of representatives from the goverment, employers and workers. They are expected to reach a decision in August or September.

On Sunday, workers paraded from Democracy Monument to Government House to urge the government to meet their wage demand and improve working conditions.