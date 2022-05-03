Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thailand can't shake off IPR watch list placing
Business

Thailand can't shake off IPR watch list placing

published : 3 May 2022 at 04:33

newspaper section: News

writer: Phusadee Arunmas

Despite the progress it has made towards improving intellectual property rights protection last year, Thailand remains on the United States Trade Representatives' (USTR) Watch List this year, the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) said on Monday.

Each year, the USTR released a report which assesses the US's trading partners' performance in protecting and enforcing intellectual property rights.

This year's watch list features 20 countries, said Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, director-general of the DIP.

Other nations on the watch list include Algeria, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Guatemala, Mexico, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad & Tobago, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, he said.

Seven countries -- Argentina, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, and Venezuela -- are on the Priority Watch List, he said.

Despite retaining its place on the list, Thailand's work in improving its protection of IP rights in the past year was recognised by the USTR in its latest report, he said.

That said, the report noted that Thailand "continues to seize counterfeit and pirated goods" despite "increased efforts to combat the sale of counterfeit goods online".

It also noted Thailand has ramped up its efforts against online piracy, particularly through enhanced intra-agency coordination, though concerns remain.

The DIP will continue coordinating with the USTR on Thailand's progress in an effort to "improve their understanding on the real situation" so the kingdom can be excluded from next year's watch list, said Mr Vuttikrai.

The DIP has been working more actively to build several concrete mechanisms deemed necessary for improving the protection of IP rights, he said.

One of these mechanisms is a fast track programme for IP registration, in which applicants are provided with sufficient advice regarding IP registration and how to use IP for commercial purposes, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Life

Silpakorn releases teaser to epic adventure game

Silpakorn University is developing a puzzle adventure game, The Verse, based on Phra Aphai Mani, a major poetic tale by Sunthon Phu, the bard of Rattanakosin, who was believed to have spent over 20 years on this work.

06:05
Business

Twitter sale could pique brands

The prospective purchase of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk, who has vowed to protect freedom of speech on the social media platform, could draw more engagement from young people.

05:55
Sports

T1 giants Pathum to meet Kitchee in last 16 of ACL

Thai League 1 side BG Pathum United will face history-makers Kitchee SC from Hong Kong in the last-16 round of the AFC Champions League.

05:44