Economy seen growing 3.5% this year: PM
Business

Economy seen growing 3.5% this year: PM

published : 3 May 2022 at 15:25

writer: Reuters

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha walks back to his office after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The economic situation is one of the items in the weekly meeting at Government House. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha walks back to his office after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The economic situation is one of the items in the weekly meeting at Government House. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.5% this year, down from an earlier projection of 4.0%, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday, noting how the Russia-Ukraine war could slow the economies of the country's trading partners.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy in the first quarter performed better that in the previous three months, helped by exports and tourism, Gen Prayut told reporters.


