Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Singapore convicts two linked to $6bn penny-stock crash
Business

Singapore convicts two linked to $6bn penny-stock crash

published : 6 May 2022 at 12:43

writer: Reuters

A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's headquarters in Singapore. (Reuters photo)
A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's headquarters in Singapore. (Reuters photo)

SINGAPORE: Singapore's high court has convicted two people over what authorities consider to be the largest market manipulation case in the city-state, a joint statement by the Singapore police and Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Thursday.

For almost a decade, Singapore authorities have been investigating suspected trading irregularities tied to a so-called penny-stock crash in late 2013 that wiped out around S$8 billion ($5.78 billion) from the value of three companies within the space of a few days.

Quah Su-Ling and Malaysian John Soh Chee Wen were the masterminds behind an elaborate scheme to artificially inflate the value of shares of Blumont Group Ltd (Blumont), Asiasons Capital Ltd (Asiasons) and LionGold Corp Ltd (LionGold), the statement said.

The pair were found guilty on more than a hundred offences each, including market manipulation and cheating, it said.

The scandal, which saw those stocks surge multiple times in the months before they slumped, battered investor confidence and led to a series of reforms to the city-state's stock trading rules.

During investigations, Singapore authorities raided more than 50 locations and interviewed over 70 individuals, examining evidence comprising of more than 2 million emails, 500,000 trade orders, and thousands of telephone records and financial statements, the joint statement said.

Soh and Quah, who could not be reached for comment, will be sentenced at a later date.

A lawyer representing Soh did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Quah was not represented in court, according to media reports. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

+7,705 Covid cases

The daily death toll rose to 62 on Thursday, from 54, but confirmed new coronavirus cases continued their downward trend, health officials reported on Friday.

13:15
Business

Japan launches food export initiative with Thailand

Japan has launched a trading platform in Bangkok to increase exports of Japanese foodstuffs to Thailand and further promote Japanese cuisine in the kingdom.

12:59
World

Dirty tricks mar last days of Philippine election campaign

MANILA: Philippine election rivals traded allegations of dirty tricks and vote-rigging Friday, in the final stretch of an acerbic campaign that is tipped to bring the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos to power.

12:50