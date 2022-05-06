Tour subsidy schemes extended to revitalise tourism

The government agreed on Friday to extend two travel packages to the end of September, to further encourage people to go on holiday and help the ailing tourism sector.

The decision was reached at a meeting of the Centre for Economic Situation Administration chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said after the meeting that the government decided to add one million more room rights to We Travel Together, a hotel subsidy programme, and extend it from the end of this month to the end of September.

The present phase of the scheme offered two million room rights, until May 31. All rights were taken up, according to its website.

Under the package, the government meets 40% of the room rate, to a maximum 3,000 baht a night, and 40%, or up to 2,000 baht, of the air ticket.

Mr Thanakorn said the Tour Teaw Thai package will also be extended, from the end of April to the end of September.

This programme is aimed at helping tour group operators, by offering a 40% subsidy discount on tour packages.

The Association of Domestic Travel, Thai Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Authority of Thailand have orchestrated calls for the government to continue the subsidy schemes to promote domestic travel.