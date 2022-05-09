Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Diesel capped at B32 this week
Business

Diesel capped at B32 this week

published : 9 May 2022 at 14:59

writer: Online Reporters

A pickup truck is topped up with diesel at a pump on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
A pickup truck is topped up with diesel at a pump on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The state oil fund committee decided on Monday not to halve the subsidy for standard B5 diesel and continue capping the pump price at 32 baht per litre this week.

There is no subsidy on premium diesel.

Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow announced the decision after chairing the committee meeting on Monday.

He said the committee acted to help keep down the cost of living. The actual price was about 38 baht per litre due to high global oil prices.

Wisak Watanasap, director of the Oil Fuel Fund Office, said the global diesel price was US$160.65 per barrel and the Oil Fuel Fund subsidised the local diesel price at 11.35 baht per litre.

The fund was 66.68 billion baht in the red - 33.26 billion baht for oil subsidies and 33.42 billion baht from its cooking gas subsidy. Its liquidity was only 12.93 billion baht, he said.

The cabinet earlier decided the oil fund should halve its diesel subsidy from May 1. If the subsidy was halved to about six baht per litre, the local pump price would be about 38 baht per litre, which would have a wide  effect on people. Therefore, the committee delayed cutting the subsidy, Mr Wisak said.

The country currently consumes about 65 million litres of diesel per day, down from about 73 million litres a day last month, the director said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

End of the road

Suchinda "Jeh Kiew" Cherdchai puts Cherdchai Tour up for sale, citing the diesel price hike as the last straw in her decision to offload her troubled interprovincial bus business.

16:02
Business

Bitcoin flirts with lowest level since 2021 as equities swoon

Bitcoin is falling toward levels last seen in July 2021, part of a wider retreat in cryptocurrencies amid a global flight from riskier investments.

15:23
Business

Diesel capped at B32 this week

The state oil fund committee decided on Monday not to halve the subsidy for standard B5 diesel and continue capping the pump price at 32 baht per litre this week.

14:59