Consumer mood at 8-month low on living costs, Ukraine war

FILE PHOTO: A closed branch of 7-11 is seen on Sasong Road in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan on March 12, 2022. (Photo: Dave Kendall)

Thai consumer confidence dropped for a fourth straight month in April, hitting an eight-month low, due to concerns over higher living costs and the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 40.7 in April from 42.0 in the previous month.