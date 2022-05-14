Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Chinese passenger jet's debut nears
Business

Chinese passenger jet's debut nears

C319, a challenger to Boeing and Airbus narrow-body planes, makes first pre-delivery flight

published : 14 May 2022 at 14:24

writer: Bloomberg and Reuters

A China-built C919 passenger jet takes off on its second test flight at Pudong International Airport in September 2017. (Reuters File Photo)
A China-built C919 passenger jet takes off on its second test flight at Pudong International Airport in September 2017. (Reuters File Photo)

A Chinese rival to the Boeing 737 Max and Airbus A320neo narrow-body aircraft has completed its first pre-delivery test flight, according to a report by China Central Television.

The C919 jet developed by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (Comac) was test flown for about three hours on Saturday ahead of its delivery to its first customer soon, the report said.

The narrow-body plane is priced at US$99 million, according to a filing this week by Shanghai-based China Eastern Airline, which has signed a deal to buy five of the passenger jets.

The pre-service test flight brings China’s homegrown passenger jet maker a step closer to challenging the duopoly of Boeing and Airbus in the global commercial aircraft market.

Comac started development of the C919 in 2008, but missed the previous deadline of delivering its first plane by the end of 2021. 

Plane production has also been dogged by certification problems as tough US export rules have delayed the shipment of certain spare parts.

While the C919 marks China’s effort to reduce reliance on Airbus and Boeing, the aircraft still depends on foreign companies like General Electric for many critical parts. 

Plane production has been dogged by certification woes as tough US export rules have delayed the shipment of spare parts.

China Eastern said earlier this week that it expected to take delivery of 38 airplanes between 2022 and 2024, of which five would be C919 models.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

No mention of Russia in US-Asean statement

WASHINGTON: The summit between Southeast Asian leaders and US President Joe Biden concluded at the White House with a joint statement that omitted any condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

14:50
Business

Chinese passenger jet's debut nears

A Chinese rival to the Boeing 737 Max and Airbus A320neo narrow-body aircraft has completed its first pre-delivery test flight, according to a report by China Central Television.

14:24
Thailand

Phuket expects B1.8bn lift from 4-day holiday

PHUKET: The four-day holiday that began on Friday is expected to generate 1.8 billion baht in revenue from tourist spending in this island province, with 60% hotel occupancy expected, says the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

13:51