Indonesia posts largest ever trade surplus of $7.6bn in April
Business

published : 17 May 2022 at 12:01

writer: Reuters

Piles of coal are seen transported on barges in Samarinda, East Kalimantan in Jan 11, 2022. (AFP file photo)
JAKARTA: Indonesia's trade surplus jumped to its largest ever at $7.56 billion in April, as exports rose to a new record high while imports grew more slowly than expected, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll had expected a trade surplus of $3.25 billion.

Exports were worth $27.32 billion, up 47.76% on a yearly basis, compared with the poll's prediction of a 35.97% increase. Imports were worth $19.76 billion, up 21.97%, versus a 34.97% rise in the poll. 

