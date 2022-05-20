Pubs, massage parlours to reopen, masks mandatory

This massage parlour on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok has been closed since March 2020, early in the Covid-19 pandemic. Massage parlours will be allowed to reopen from June 1 in 31 provinces, with masks mandatory during "physical contact". (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

There will be more zones where eased Covid-19 controls apply and pubs, bars, karaoke shops and massage parlours will be allowed to reopen in 31 provinces on June 1, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration decided on Friday.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said 14 provinces would become Covid-19 surveillance (green) zones and the number of tourism pilot (blue) zones would rise from 12 to 17 provinces. The 46 other provinces will be close surveillance (yellow) zones, down from 65 provinces.

The 14 green zones will be Chai Nat, Trat, Nakhon Phanom, Nan, Buri Ram, Phichit, Ang Thong, Maha Sarakham, Yasothon, Lampang, Surat Thani, Surin, Udon Thani and Amnat Charoen.

The 17 blue zones will be Krabi, Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phangnga, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Rayong and Songkhla.

In green and blue zones, there will be no restrictions on gatherings or the use of school buildings and sports facilities.

In yellow zones, the number of people in each gathering will be capped at 1,000. There will be disease control measures at schools. The number of spectators will be limited to 75% of seats at indoor stadiums. Open-air stadiums can use all seats.

Theatres can operate as normal in all zones.

Dr Taweesilp said registered pubs, bars, karaoke shops, massage parlours and the likes can reopen in the blue and green zones after getting permission from local communicable disease committees.

Operating hours as well as alcohol sales and on-premises consumption must end at midnight. People must not share glasses and there must not be promotions for alcohol sales. Operators must comply with disease control measures.

"At massage parlours where people touch physically, they must wear face masks," Dr Taweesilp said.

"Officials can close premises where disease control measures are compromised," he said.

Service providers, including singers and musicians, must be fully vaccinated and undergo weekly antigen tests.

People using the services must show proof of full vaccination and vulnerable groups of people are advised to avoid such places, Dr Taweesilp said.

It was also announced that mandatory quarantine has been lifted for those who come into close contact with infected people.