Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Q1 jobless rate drops to 1.53% as Covid curbs ease
Business

Q1 jobless rate drops to 1.53% as Covid curbs ease

published : 23 May 2022 at 13:02

writer: Reuters

Almost 4,000 people pass a temperature checkpoint ahead of exams for jobs as teachers and civil servants at the Office of Non-Formal and Informal Education at Suan Dusit University. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Almost 4,000 people pass a temperature checkpoint ahead of exams for jobs as teachers and civil servants at the Office of Non-Formal and Informal Education at Suan Dusit University. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand's official unemployment rate in the first quarter declined to its lowest level since the pandemic and the trend should continue as restrictions ease and foreign tourists return, the state planning agency said on Monday.

The Southeast Asian country has relaxed most of its restrictions as infections decline and will lift curbs on nightlife from June to try to revive its vital tourism sector.

Thailand's official unemployment rate dropped to 1.53% in the March quarter, representing 610,000 jobless workers, from 1.64% the previous quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) data showed.

That was the lowest since the 1.03% recorded in the first quarter of 2020, before the economy felt the full impacts of the pandemic.

Thailand's definition of unemployed is narrow, however, and only counts as jobless those who do not work a single hour in a surveyed week.

It also excludes owners of businesses or farms and analysts say the figures do not catch Thailand's significant unofficial economy.

In January-March, employment increased 3% from a year earlier, with higher farm and non-farm jobs, the agency said.

The jobless rate is likely to fall further but whether it will return to pre-pandemic levels this year remains a question due to risks, NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan told a news conference.

"The world economy is still volatile. The Russia-Ukraine situation is ongoing, and supply chain disruptions are starting to affect domestic manufacturing," he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Prayut congratulates Chadchart

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday congratulated Chadchart Sittipunt, who looks set to be confirmed as Bangkok's new governor after the city elections on Sunday, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Monday.

13:33
Business

US, 6 others say they support Apec after Russian invasion protest

Representatives of seven nations, including those who walked out of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers meeting in Bangkok to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said on Sunday they support the organisation and host nation Thailand.

13:10
Business

Q1 jobless rate drops to 1.53% as Covid curbs ease

Thailand's official unemployment rate in the first quarter declined to its lowest level since the pandemic and the trend should continue as restrictions ease and foreign tourists return, the state planning agency said on Monday.

13:02