Roof producers seek AD waiver extension

A representative of Thai Steel Roofing Product Association, left, submitted an appeal to Buntee Parnichprapai, the secretary to the Commerce Minister on Monday.

Thai steel roofing producers have called on the Commerce Ministry to help extend anti-dumping (AD) duty waivers or scrap the AD measures on imported steel used in metal sheet production.

According to Phunthanavud Thinkhumbeang, president of the Thai Steel Roofing Product Association, the Russia-Ukraine war has resulted in a significant increase in imported steel prices, taking a heavy toll on Thai entrepreneurs who now shoulder more than 40% import tariffs charged under the AD measure.

Mr Phunthanavud on Monday led steel roofing producers to submit an open letter to Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, asking the ministry to help review its AD measures on steel.

He said local entrepreneurs have been suffering from the AD measures now applied on cold-rolled steel products coated with aluminium alloy and hot-dipped galvanised and painted or (PPGL) and cold-rolled plated steel or coated with aluminium alloy and hot-dipped galvanised or GL imported and used as raw materials for metal sheet for roofs.

The AD measures became effective early this month, leading import tariffs on such steel products, mostly imported from China, to skyrocket to 40.7%.

The AD measures were rolled out in 2021, but the Commerce Ministry extended the waivers two times within one year, and the latest extension ran until April, to help local entrepreneurs.

According to Mr Phunthanavud, steel product prices have skyrocketed as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Phunthanavud said importers can no longer bear rising production costs and the hefty rise in import tariffs, adding that roof rolling mill manufacturers are likely soon to have no raw materials to produce metal sheets.

He said some items of steel products have run out of stock in the country and a shortage is looming.

According to Mr Phunthanavud, there are more than 1,600 roof rolling mills in Thailand which use about 120,000-140,000 tonnes of raw material per month to produce metal sheets.

The association also appealed to the Commerce Ministry to come up with a clearer position to consider the AD measure in order to reduce the impact on all sectors, especially to ensure minimal impact on consumers.

"If there is no quick response and any resolutions from the Commerce Ministry, we are afraid that members of the Thai Steel Roofing Product Association will have to gather in front of Government House to submit the letter to the prime minister," he said.