Cabinet approves 'We Travel Together' extension

ฺBang Saen beach in Chon Buri is crowded with tourists during the Songkran holiday in April. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the extension of the "Rao Tiew Duay Kan’" (We Travel Together) tourism stimulus campaign to cover an additional 1.5 million people.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, approved the fourth-phase extension of the stimulus package, with the deadline extended from May 31 to Sept 30, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

The proposal, submitted by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), was aimed at promoting domestic tourism and stimulating spending to help Covid-hit businesses, said Mr Thanakorn.

Before the cabinet meeting, Gen Prayut said the Finance Ministry and the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) were considering extending the We Travel Together scheme.

The government had to make careful decisions about spending the remaining budget, which was very limited, and the central budget was also low, said the prime minister.

Funds had to be set aside for the rainy season, and the government had to prepare for possible danger from heavy rain as Thailand is a low-lying country, he added.

Last month, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the agency would ask the NESDC to extend We Travel Together and a tour package subsidy called "Tour Teaw Thai’".

The fourth phase of We Travel Together ends in May, and the average tourist spending is only 1,200 baht per night out of a maximum of 3,000 baht, said Mr Yuthasak.

Total expenditure from this phase was 8.4 billion baht, of which 7.1 billion baht was for hotel rooms, 1.25 billion baht for food and drink via vouchers, and the remainder for air tickets.