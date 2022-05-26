Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Central bank worries about high household debt levels
Business

Central bank worries about high household debt levels

published : 26 May 2022 at 19:34

writer: Reuters

The Legal Execution Department and the Rights and Liberties Protection Department of the Ministry of Justice organise the Debt Mediation Fair at Chaeng Wattana Government Complex in March 2022. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
The Legal Execution Department and the Rights and Liberties Protection Department of the Ministry of Justice organise the Debt Mediation Fair at Chaeng Wattana Government Complex in March 2022. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is worried about high household debt levels, an official said on Thursday, as the debt ratio hit 90.1% of gross domestic product at the end of 2021 amid a slow economic recovery.

The concern was focused on consumer loans that account for about 28% of the total debt, a relatively high level compared with other countries, senior director Suwannee Jatsadasak said on the central bank's Youtube channel. 

On Wednesday, the BoT said the country's policy interest rate will have to rise but the timing will hinge on the monetary policy committee's view with the economy growing below its potential and the recovery facing uncertainty.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Central bank worries about high household debt levels

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is worried about high household debt levels, an official said on Thursday, as the debt ratio hit 90.1% of gross domestic product at the end of 2021 amid a slow economic recovery.

19:34
Thailand

Tourists found safe after going missing in Khao Sok jungle

SURAT THANI: Two tourists have been rescued after losing their way during a jungle trip in Khao Sok National Park in Phanom district on Wednesday.

18:14
World

Scholz urges wider alliance against Russia to thwart Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for more countries to join international efforts to isolate Russia, saying President Vladimir Putin must not be allowed a victory in Ukraine that could embolden other warmongers.

17:59