Exports up 9.9% in April, below forecast
Business

published : 27 May 2022 at 11:32

writer: Reuters

Cars sit ready for export at Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri province. (File photo: Bangkok Post)
Thailand's exports in April 2022 rose 9.9% from a year earlier, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Friday, short of a forecasted 14.6% rise in a Reuters poll.

January-April exports increased 13.7% from a year earlier, Mr Jurin told a news conference.

Thai exports in March 2022 hit a 30-year record high. The customs-cleared value of Thai exports in March grew by 19.5% from the same month of last year to US$28.8 billion (922 billion baht), the highest level attained since records began in 1991, according to the Commerce Ministry.

