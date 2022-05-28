Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Victoria's Secret to pay B285m settlement to laid-off Thai workers
Business

Victoria's Secret to pay B285m settlement to laid-off Thai workers

published : 28 May 2022 at 09:22

writer: Reuters

Brilliant Alliance Thai Global workers gather on March 11, 2021, upon learning the clothing and underwear factory in Samut Prakan’s Bang Sao Thong district which employed them had abruptly closed. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)
Brilliant Alliance Thai Global workers gather on March 11, 2021, upon learning the clothing and underwear factory in Samut Prakan’s Bang Sao Thong district which employed them had abruptly closed. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

Thai workers who were sacked last year from a factory supplying global lingerie brands including Victoria's Secret will receive 285.2 million baht, in what labour activists say is the biggest settlement of its kind in the global garment industry.

About 1,200 workers were laid off without severance pay and wages owed to them by Brilliant Alliance Thai Global Co Ltd (BAT) after it went bankrupt and shut down its factory in Samut Prakan province in March 2021.

The incident was one of "hundreds of cases of wage theft" that labour activists say took place in the garment industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. The settlement, financed by Victoria's Secret in a loan arrangement with BAT's owner, could set a precedent for global brands to better protect the rights of workers in their supply chains, according to Scott Nova, Executive Director of the Worker Rights Consortium, an international labour advocacy group.

"Global brands need to realise that they are not passive investors, but trend-setters in setting labour standards," said David Welsh, the Thailand director for the Solidarity Center, a US-based workers rights' advocacy group.

More than a year after BAT and its Hong Kong-based owner Clover Group refused to pay the laid-off Thai workers, Victoria's Secret & Co said this week in an emailed statement. It will extend a loan to the owners of Clover to finance the settlement.

It was unclear how much of the settlement Victoria's Secret would cover, saying in the statement that BAT's owner were not "in a position to conclude this matter on their own" so the company "agreed to advance the severance funds to factory owners," without revealing the amount.

A Labour Ministry document showed the total payment to the workers including related costs was in a total of 285.2 million baht.

Clover had initially said the workers should agree to wait 10 years to be paid in full.

Emily Lau, an executive of Clover and a board member of the bankrupt BAT, said on Friday the payment will be made with "the personal resources of owners, Angie and Emily Lau" but did not mention the loan from Victoria's Secret.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Dhamma helps inmates accept fate

The Corrections Department has invited Phra Khru Phawana Viriyawat, the abbot of Wat Phutthaphot Hariphunchai in Lamphun, to teach dhamma to death-row inmates to help them accept their destiny.

07:03
Thailand

Minnows deny plot to kill budget bill

In the event the 2023 budget bill is voted down, the government will likely dissolve the House, which will inevitably result in the deliberation of the two draft laws required for a new general election being suspended.

06:45
Sports

Vinicius strikes as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final

PARIS: Vinicius Junior scored the only goal of the game as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Saturday's Champions League final in Paris to become kings of Europe for a record-extending 14th time after a night marred by problems outside the ground that led to the kick-off being delayed by over half an hour.

06:45