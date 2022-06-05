Singapore’s chicken supply assured via Thailand, other sources: Minister

Chickens are displayed in the window as a vendor prepares chicken rice for customers at a hawker centre in Singapore on May 31, 2022. (AFP photo)

Singapore expects to receive more chicken imports from several countries in the coming weeks, a minister said, helping the city-state maintain supply even after Malaysia halted exports at the start of the month.

“We will be expecting more supplies of both chilled chicken from Australia and Thailand, and frozen chicken from sources such as Brazil and US in the coming weeks,” Desmond Tan, the minister of state for home affairs and sustainability and the environment, said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “Rest assured, there is adequate supply of chicken for everyone if we continue to do our purchase normally.”

Malaysia’s export ban of live chickens is a blow to Singapore, which imports about a third of its supply from its neighbour. Malaysia joins other governments in taking steps aimed at easing domestic prices as nations around the world battle rising food costs, partly driven by the war in Ukraine crimping food supplies.

Indonesia recently banned palm oil exports temporarily, India restricted wheat and sugar exports, and Serbia and Kazakhstan have imposed quotas on grain shipments.

“Singapore’s chicken supply remains stable thanks to the quick response of our importers, distributors, and supermarkets, working with the Singapore Food Agency,” Tan said.

Meanwhile, a shortage of chicken supply in Malaysia is set to be resolved in a month, Bernama reported, citing Norlizan Mohd Noor, director-general of the country’s Veterinary Department. There will be adequate chicken supply to meet demand for the Aidiladha celebration in July, he said, according to the report.