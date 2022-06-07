Section
Business

Prayut: Central bank agrees to keep policy rate steady

published : 7 Jun 2022 at 20:22

writer: Reuters

Siam Square Walking Street in Bangkok's Pathum Wan district is crowded with people on Saturday. (Photo: Bangkok Post)
The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has told the finance ministry that it will keep its policy rate at the current level to support the economy, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told reporters on Tuesday.

Gen Prayut also said the Ministry of Finance, the central bank, commercial banks and the private sector in the country needed to do more to keep inflation in check.

"We have to find a way to solve the (inflation) issue ... but it also depends on the external situation," the prime minister said.

Thailand's headline inflation rose at a much faster pace than expected in May, hitting its highest level in nearly 14 years on soaring energy prices and the end of some government support measures.

The BoT's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will review policy rates on Wednesday. Its board chairman, Porametee Vimolsiri, has said rates are set to rise, but timing would depend on the MPC's view of the economy.

The MPC is widely expected to keep its key rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50% on Wednesday, and possibly for the rest of the year, to support the recovery, a Reuters poll showed.

On Monday, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said fiscal and monetary policies must continue to align to ensure a full economic recovery and that the central bank should not consider raising its key rate until the economy recovers strongly.

