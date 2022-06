Consumer mood at 9-month low in May on living costs, Ukraine war

Vegetables with clear price tags are available at Bang Kapi market in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thai consumer confidence dropped for a fifth straight month in May, hitting a ninth-month low, due to worries over higher living costs and the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 40.2 in May from 40.7 the previous month.