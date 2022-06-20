Philippines' central bank sees series of rate hikes, says incoming governor

An aerial view shows the Ortigas business district in Pasig City, the Philippines, June 10, 2022. (Reuters photo)

MANILA: The Philippine central bank's incoming governor on Monday signalled the prospect of a series of rate hikes this year that could extend up to 2023 to tame inflation.

"We are actually now preparing for a series of 25 basis points increase," Felipe Medalla, who will take office on July, told ANC news channel. Medalla sees at least two rate hikes this year, and further increases in 2023, if necessary.

The central bank, which last month started unwinding its easy money policy, will hold a policy meeting on Thursday.