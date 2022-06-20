Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Philippines' central bank sees series of rate hikes, says incoming governor
Business

Philippines' central bank sees series of rate hikes, says incoming governor

published : 20 Jun 2022 at 10:35

writer: Reuters

An aerial view shows the Ortigas business district in Pasig City, the Philippines, June 10, 2022. (Reuters photo)
An aerial view shows the Ortigas business district in Pasig City, the Philippines, June 10, 2022. (Reuters photo)

MANILA: The Philippine central bank's incoming governor on Monday signalled the prospect of a series of rate hikes this year that could extend up to 2023 to tame inflation.

"We are actually now preparing for a series of 25 basis points increase," Felipe Medalla, who will take office on July, told ANC news channel. Medalla sees at least two rate hikes this year, and further increases in 2023, if necessary.

The central bank, which last month started unwinding its easy money policy, will hold a policy meeting on Thursday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Macaques screened for monkeypox during neutering

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Wild macaques are being tested for monkeypox during a regular neutering campaign to control the population in this lower central province, an official said.

11:05
World

China's mass testing mantra is building a waste mountain

BEIJING: Hazmat-suited workers poke plastic swabs down millions of throats in China each day, leaving bins bursting with medical waste that has become the environmental and economic levy of a zero-Covid strategy.

10:45
World

Future king William's influence grows as he hits 40

LONDON: Prince William's 40th birthday this week marks a significant milestone for the future king, who is rapidly stamping his authority on the British royal family by plotting a course between tradition and modernity.

10:45