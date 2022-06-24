Full resumption of business, other activities allowed

A passenger goes through the fast-track channel at Suvarnabhumi airport, Samut Prakan province, in June 2022. The government will lift arrival restrictions from July 1 onwards. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government has declared the whole nation a green (Covid-19 surveillance) zone, allowing the full-scale resumption of business and other activities, as pre-arrival registration will end next month.

The Royal Gazette on Friday published the announcement to the effects by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in his capacity as the director of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Dated on Thursday, the announcement lifted Covid-related restrictions on business and activities according to green zone regulations immediately. Entertainment places can resume their pre-Covid closing hours, either midnight, 1am or 2am depending on relevant regulations.

From July 1 visitors will not have to do pre-travel arrival registration and quarantine rules will also end. No Covid-19 insurance will be required.

For fully vaccinated arrivals, those aged 18 years and over will show proofs of their vaccination that occurred at least 14 days before their travel.

Those aged from five to 17 years are required to have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccination at least 14 days before travel. Vaccination certificates will not be required from people under 18 years old who travel with guardians.

Those arriving through land checkpoints and holding border passes can stay in specified areas in the country no longer than three days.

Arrivals are advised to follow disease control measures and conduct antigen tests by themselves. Those testing positive will be responsible for their own treatment costs.

Unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated arrivals will present negative results of their RT-PCR or professional antigen tests conducted within 72 hours before travel.

Those without such test results will comply with orders from disease control officials. They will be responsible for test and treatment costs. The CCSA earlier announced that such arrivals would be randomised for Covid-19 tests.

Those testing negative can travel in the country and will comply with health measures. They were asked to conduct antigen tests by themselves during their stay.