No price rise for bagged retail rice

Bagged rice for sale at a convenience store in Bangkok on Friday. No price rise. (Photo: Nittaya Nattayai)

Retail prices for bagged rice will not rise, but some sellers could reduce promotional discounts due to rising costs, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the Internal Trade Department, said on Friday that he had met with representatives of the Thai Rice Packers Association and major producers of bagged rice such as Royal Umbrella, Mah Boon Khrong, Bejarong, Eamtip, Kaijae and Saendee brands on Thursday. They discussed retail prices.

Rapeepat Thanathavornkiat, chairman of the Thai Rice Packers Association, told the meeting that the association had not discussed a price rise for bagged rice as prices of raw materials had not affected retail prices to date.

Rising costs were mainly from transportation, the association chairman told him.

The association had cooperated with the department to freeze retail prices in the interests of consumers, he said. However, some producers might reduce promotional discounts.

Mr Wattanasak said the department would closely monitor prices of bagged rice. He urged consumers to alert the department via its hotline 1569 if they felt they feel cheated by prices of bagged rice or the quality of the rice.