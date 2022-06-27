Section
Thailand sees 2m foreign visitors from Jan 1-June 26
Business

published : 27 Jun 2022 at 15:09

writer: Reuters

Tourists take photographs on an overhead bridge to a BTS Skytrain station in Bangkok on June 24, 2022. (AFP photo)
Thailand recorded about 2.03 million foreign tourist arrivals between Jan 1 and June 26, a government spokeswoman said on Monday, as many pandemic entry restrictions were eased.

Total foreign visitors could exceed 10 million this year, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Traisoranakul said in a statement, citing an International Air Transport Association forecast. 

The country was visited by about 40 million people in the year before the pandemic and has now lifted most curbs. 

