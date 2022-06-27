Public eyes homes close to hospitals

Skytrain commuters wear face masks to save themselves from Covid-19. The pandemic prompts property buyers to look for homes near hospitals instead of mass transit routes. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The pandemic has shifted residential demand away from access to mass transit lines and towards hospitals as consumers prioritise healthcare services and wish to avoid crowded areas, according to a study.

Kamolpat Swaengkit, country manager of property website DDproperty.com, said proximity to hospitals was the top consideration among consumers when choosing a home to purchase.

“Covid-19 has spurred awareness about accessibility to healthcare services. Consumers want a residential unit in locations that can easily reach hospitals to help plan their long-term healthcare,” she said.

According to DDproperty’s Thailand consumer sentiment study during the first half of 2022, which surveyed 1,000 Thais aged 22-69, 88% wanted a residential unit in a location close to hospitals. Some 65% wanted a residential unit in a location close to amenities such as banks and supermarkets (65%).

“This is the first time proximity to hospitals has scored so highly,” said Mrs Kamolpat.

“It shows people are more concerned about their health now than previously.”

In the past few years, the leading choice for location was proximity to a mass transit line, but this category dropped to third this year at 59%.

The survey also found 66% of respondents avoided going to crowded areas.

When asked the reasoning behind their preferences for property purchases, 82% cited “eco and health friendly” residential units. Some 67% referred to a place where they could charge an electric vehicle, while 66% cited ventilation and natural lighting.

“Some 61% wanted a furnished unit with quality interior fittings provided by the developer, as they wanted to move in as soon as the unit is transferred to them,” she said.

“They did not want to provide home fittings themselves.”

Mrs Kamolpat said financial incentives, discounts or cashback provided by the developer, along with the developer’s portfolio of past projects, were two other factors that consumers consider when choosing a developer, tallying 55% and 54%, respectively.

The survey also noted a change in consumer behaviour, with 63% being more conscious of maintaining healthy lifestyle habits, 59% keen for a job that would allow more time to work from home, and 58% buying groceries via online and mobile channels more often.

Almost half of respondents spent more time with family, while 31% remained concerned about the virus as their family and friends were affected by infections.