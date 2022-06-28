Govt agrees B338bn investment in industrial east over 5 years

The EECi’s headquarters feature an exhibition centre, co-working space, research centre and pilot plant. (Photo: EEC)

The government on Tuesday approved a five-year investment of about 338 billion baht (US$9.64 billion) in its industrial east from 2023, a government official said, part of efforts to boost the country's long-term growth.

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) investments will cover 77 projects, mainly in infrastructure and utilities and create about 20,000 jobs, government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said after a cabinet meeting.

The government will invest in 61 projects worth 178.6 billion baht with the remainder in public-private partnership projects, Mr Thanakorn said in a statement.

The EEC, which covers three provinces east of the capital Bangkok, is a centrepiece of government efforts to boost growth and encourage investment, particularly in high-tech industries.