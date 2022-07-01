Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
May exports up 10.5% y/y
Business

May exports up 10.5% y/y

published : 1 Jul 2022 at 10:54

writer: Reuters

A man inspects the quality of durian before the fruit will be exported, at a factory in Pathum Thani province. (Photo: Bangkok Post)
A man inspects the quality of durian before the fruit will be exported, at a factory in Pathum Thani province. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Thailand's customs-based exports in May rose 10.5% from a year earlier, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Friday, confirming Customs Department data released earlier.

In January-May, exports increased 12.9% from a year ago, he told a news conference.

The customs data released previously also showed annual imports jumped 24.1% in May and a trade deficit of US$1.87 billion (66 billion baht).

On Thursday, the Bank of Thailand reported that the country's household debt to gross domestic product ratio stood at 89.2% in the first quarter, slightly down from a revised 90.0% in the previous quarter.

However, the amount of household debt rose slightly to about 14.65 trillion baht at the end of March from a revised 14.57 trillion baht at the end of the final quarter of 2021. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Tourism back to life in Songkha after Thailand Pass scrapped

SONGKHLA: Tourism surged back to life at the Sadao immigration checkpoint, as visitors from Malaysia and Singapore thronged to this southern border province on Friday, the first day the Thailand Pass requirement for international visitors was scrapped.

12:15
Video

VIDEO: This Week's Top Stories July 1

This week: mask rule end, Singapore TB, post-pandemic era and OnlyFans sex couple surrender

11:51
World

Mexican mayor weds alligator to secure abundance

SAN PEDRO HUAMELULA, Mexico: A small town Mexican mayor married his alligator bride in a colourful ceremony as traditional music rang out and revellers danced while imploring the indigenous leader to seal the nuptials with a kiss.

11:38