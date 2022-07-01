May exports up 10.5% y/y
published : 1 Jul 2022 at 10:54
writer: Reuters
Thailand's customs-based exports in May rose 10.5% from a year earlier, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Friday, confirming Customs Department data released earlier.
In January-May, exports increased 12.9% from a year ago, he told a news conference.
The customs data released previously also showed annual imports jumped 24.1% in May and a trade deficit of US$1.87 billion (66 billion baht).
On Thursday, the Bank of Thailand reported that the country's household debt to gross domestic product ratio stood at 89.2% in the first quarter, slightly down from a revised 90.0% in the previous quarter.
However, the amount of household debt rose slightly to about 14.65 trillion baht at the end of March from a revised 14.57 trillion baht at the end of the final quarter of 2021.
- Keywords
- exports
- commerce ministry
- jurin laksanawisit