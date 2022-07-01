May exports up 10.5% y/y

A man inspects the quality of durian before the fruit will be exported, at a factory in Pathum Thani province. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Thailand's customs-based exports in May rose 10.5% from a year earlier, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Friday, confirming Customs Department data released earlier.

In January-May, exports increased 12.9% from a year ago, he told a news conference.

The customs data released previously also showed annual imports jumped 24.1% in May and a trade deficit of US$1.87 billion (66 billion baht).

On Thursday, the Bank of Thailand reported that the country's household debt to gross domestic product ratio stood at 89.2% in the first quarter, slightly down from a revised 90.0% in the previous quarter.

However, the amount of household debt rose slightly to about 14.65 trillion baht at the end of March from a revised 14.57 trillion baht at the end of the final quarter of 2021.