Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
PM 'upbeat' over tourist numbers
Business

PM 'upbeat' over tourist numbers

9m inter arrivals tipped by year's end

published : 3 Jul 2022 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Prayut: Spring in his step
Prayut: Spring in his step

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is upbeat after hearing the kingdom is expected to welcome over 9 million inbound international visitors and generate 1.27 trillion baht by the end of the year, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

The premier has been informed of a turnaround in arrival numbers since the beginning of the year when the Covid-19 pandemic began to ease.

From January to June 28, 1.9 million visitors arrived in Thailand, generating 114 billion baht. Top arrivals by air include nationals from India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and the United States. Malaysian, Lao, Cambodian, Vietnamese and Chinese nationals are among the top land-border arrivals.

The cancellation of the Thailand Pass requirement has revitalised cross-border trade, with the number of foreign travellers entering through border passes bouncing back to the highest levels in two years.

For example, the Sadao border pass in Songkhla has recorded a jump in immigration check-ins by Malaysian and Singaporean nationals at about 5,000 per day. The border pass is expected to welcome more than 100,000 foreign visitors this month.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry says about 2.7 million foreign visitors will travel to Thailand from this month until the end of September.

In the last quarter, about 4.5 million foreign visitors are expected to arrive in the kingdom, meaning a total of 9.3 million foreign arrivals expected this year. In total, tourism revenue this year is likely to top 1.27 trillion baht.

Mr Thanakorn said the Rao Tiew Duay Kan (We Travel Together) scheme, now extended to the end of October, remains popular.

The promotion offers 1.5 million additional room nights to stimulate local tourism.

Mr Thanakorn said earlier the scheme's extension would be funded by a budget leftover amount estimated at 5.5 billion baht as of May 30. Of that figure, the government is expected to spend 5.1 billion baht to fund the extended scheme.

The spokesman warned that tourism businesses joining the scheme must not mark up the prices of their accommodation, entertainment services and meals.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Thai spikers lose to Brazil in FIVB final week

The Thai women's volleyball team lost 3-1 to Brazil on Saturday as they will wrap up the final week of the FIVB Women's Nations League in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday.

06:50
Business

'Upbeat' over tourist numbers

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is upbeat after hearing the kingdom is expected to welcome over 9 million inbound international visitors and generate 1.27 trillion baht by the end of the year, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

06:00
Thailand

Subvariants set to become dominant

The Centre for Medical Genomics (CMG) at Ramathibodi Hospital has predicted the more transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are likely to become dominant strains in Thailand next month.

05:00