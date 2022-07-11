Sharge blueprint to equip high-rises with EV chargers

Sharge Management Co plans to install more EV charging outlets at condos, malls and hotels.

Sharge Management Co, a provider of charging systems for battery-powered vehicles, is expanding its business to serve motorists at high-rise buildings, including condominiums, as the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the roads increases.

The company is approaching developers of new high-rise buildings and owners of existing skyscrapers without charging facilities, said managing director Peerapatr Sirichantaropart.

The move should help the government develop EV infrastructure under its "30@30" scheme, which was launched in May 2021 to intensify efforts to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.

To achieve this target, the number of EVs and electric pickups in the country must reach 725,000, the number of electric motorcycles must reach 675,000, and the number of electric buses and trucks must reach 34,000, according to the Energy Policy and Planning Office's website.

This number of vehicles requires at least 200,000 EV charging outlets.

Sharge is also interested in installing charging facilities at low-rise residential buildings and is approaching developers of new projects.

The company launched "Unlock Charge Campaign" for participating real estate developers, which includes free installation of charging outlets.

At present, there are more than 1 million units of new and existing condominiums nationwide, said Mr Peerapatr.

Since the launch of the campaign, many condominium project developers have expressed interest, he said. EV charging facilities have been installed for residents of 300 condo units, said Mr Peerapatr.

Sharge plans to expand the campaign to cover customers at malls, community malls and hotels, he said.

The company expects its charger sales to skyrocket to 20,000 units within five years, up from 250 units last year.

There are 40,000 EVs on the road at present, while there are only 6,000 charging outlets.

If EVs on Thai roads reach 300,000, the number of charging facilities must increase to 100,000 nationwide, according to Sharge.

Mr Peerapatr said 80% of EV chargers are installed at homes, with the remainder installed outdoors to serve motorists while they are on a journey.

Sharge's total revenue in 2025 is expected to reach 3 billion baht.

According to consultancy McKinsey & Company, there are currently 1.7 million EVs globally. This figure is forecast to rise to 8.5 million by 2025.