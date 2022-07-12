Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Tax cut on diesel extended
Business

Tax cut on diesel extended

published : 12 Jul 2022 at 15:24

writer: Online Reporters

A pump attendant tops up a motorist's tank in Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
A pump attendant tops up a motorist's tank in Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The cabinet on Tuesday extended the five baht a litre reduction in excise tax on diesel for another two months to help curb the local pump price amid high global prices.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the cabinet agreed with the Finance Ministry that the  previous tax cut, which expires on July 20, should be extended until Sept 20. 

He said it was a short term measure and if crude prices dropped the government would use the Oil Fuel Fund as the main mechanism to manage the retail diesel price.

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, director-general of the Excise Department, said that the excise tax on diesel had been decreased since Feb 18 and that would last until July 20.

High crude prices raised the local diesel price and that affected both the people and the business sector. Tax measures were curently necessary to prevent the retail price of standard diesel from causing a rise in the cost of living, and to stimulate the economy, he said.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Tax cut on diesel extended

The cabinet on Tuesday extended the five baht a litre reduction in excise tax on diesel for another two months to help curb the local pump price amid high global prices.

15:24
Business

CP vies for Metro’s Indian wholesale unit

Charoen Pokphand Group Co and Reliance Industries Ltd are among suitors for German retailer Metro AG’s wholesale operations in India, according to people familiar with the matter, as the companies seek to deepen their retail portfolio in one of the world’s largest consumer markets.

15:17
World

US urges China to end 'provocative' behaviour in S. China Sea

Washington will defend treaty ally the Philippines if its forces are attacked in the South China Sea, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, urging China to follow international law and cease "provocative behaviour" in the busy waterway.

15:08