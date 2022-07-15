Cambodia expects 1m foreign tourists in 2022

Angkor Wat Temple in the Angkor Archeological Park in Siem Reap province, Cambodia. (Xinhua photo)

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia is expected to attract 1 million international tourists in 2022, much higher than 200,000 in 2021, Tourism Minister Thong Khon said on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian nation received 510,000 foreign visitors in the first half of this year, up 394% compared to the same period last year, he said, adding that Vietnam and Thailand were the largest sources of tourists to the kingdom.

"Based on this figure, we hope to attract around 1 million foreign tourists in 2022 and up to 2 million in 2023," Khon said during the closing ceremony of the Tourism Ministry's three-day meeting.

The minister said tourism, one of four pillars supporting the country's economy, is forecast to reach its pre-Covid-19 level in 2026 or 2027.

In the pre-pandemic era, the kingdom welcomed 6.6 million international tourists in 2019, generating US$4.92 billion in revenue, according to the ministry.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Prime Minister Hun Sen said Cambodia was among the first countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that had reopened borders and eased travel restrictions for international travellers.

"We have reopened the country and we don't think we will close it again because our vaccination rate is high and herd immunity is well achieved," he said. "We will continue to fight Covid-19 with confidence."

Currently, there are 24 airlines operating in Cambodia, with 2,214 flights recorded in the first half of this year, up 141% year-on-year.