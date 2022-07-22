Section
Industrial mood rises for first time in 3 months
Business

Industrial mood rises for first time in 3 months

published : 22 Jul 2022 at 10:28

writer: Reuters

Industrial sentiment picked up for the first time in three months in June thanks to an easing of Covid-19 restrictions and improved economic activity, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Friday.

The FTI's industries sentiment index rose to 86.3 in June from 84.3 in May. However, negative factors continue to affect sentiment, including rising raw materials and energy prices, supply shortages and a global economic slowdown, the group said.

The impact of a recession and weakening global purchasing power on Thai exports will also be monitored, FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul told a news conference.

"If there is no big impact, and we get more foreign tourists, I believe our GDP will get better," he said. While a weak baht is good for exports, it increases the cost of imports, so the central bank should ensure currency stability to help trade, Kriengkrai said.

The baht traded at 36.66 per dollar on Wednesday, near the weakest level in more than 15 years. The central bank is expected to raise its key rate from a record low of 0.50% next month, which will affect financial costs, Kriengkrai said.  

