Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Exports beat forecast on high global demand
Business

Exports beat forecast on high global demand

published : 27 Jul 2022 at 11:54

writer: Reuters

A vendor sells halal food at a walking street on Charoen Krung Road in Bang Rak district, Bangkok, on July 23, 2022. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
A vendor sells halal food at a walking street on Charoen Krung Road in Bang Rak district, Bangkok, on July 23, 2022. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand's customs-based exports rose by a more than expected 11.9% in June from a year earlier, helped by increased global demand as well as a weak baht, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Wednesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, beat a forecast rise of 8.5% in June in a Reuters poll, and after a 10.5% rise in the previous month.

In the first six months of 2022, shipments rose 12.7% year-on-year, already above the Ministry of Commerce's 4% export growth target for the year, Mr Jurin said.

"Global food demand continues to rise and production is increasing. A weak baht is a further boost to exports," he told a news conference.

The Thai currency traded at 36.87 per United States dollar, around its weakest level in more than 15 years.

In June, exports were lifted by a yearly 6.7% rise in industrial goods shipments, and a 24.5% jump in exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products, the ministry said in a statement.

Exports to key markets were largely higher in June, with those to the US up 12.1% from a year earlier and those to Southeast Asia jumping 28.3%. Exports to China dropped 2.7% from a year earlier.

June imports climbed 24.5% from a year ago, with a trade deficit of $1.53 billion in the month.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

Singapore extends stay of Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa

COLOMBO/SINGAPORE: Singapore has permitted former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in the island republic for an additional 14 days, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

12:54
Travel

Thailand, Caribbean 'top best tropic islands' for digital nomads

Thailand’s Koh Phangan is one of the ideal locations for remote working if cost is an issue, according to Zenefits, a human resources software company, which ranked 50 tropical islands against seven factors: population, average temperature, WiFi speed, cost of accommodation, average daily budget, ease of travel to the island from the United States, and things to do and see.

12:38
Thailand

2,747 new Covid cases, 34 more deaths

There were 34 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,747 new cases admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Wednesday.

12:00