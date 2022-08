Exports seen up at least 6% this year: shippers

Thailand's exports are expected to grow at least 6% this year after a strong first half, helped by higher food exports and a weak baht, the head of a shippers' group said on Monday.

If annual shipments increase just 5% in the second half of the year, shipments will rise 8.7% for the whole year, Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a business seminar.