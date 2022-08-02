Thailand has 3.12m foreign tourist arrivals Jan-July: govt

Tourists gather and take pictures in the grounds of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on July 18, 2022. (AFP photo)

Thailand recorded 3.12 million foreign tourist arrivals from Jan 1 to July 26, a government spokesman said on Tuesday, as the vital tourism sector picks up following an easing of pandemic restrictions.

The tourists included 76,739 visitors from Russia, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said in a statement. He said the government was aiming for 1 million tourists from Russia but did not give a time frame.