Thailand has 3.12m foreign tourist arrivals Jan-July: govt
published : 2 Aug 2022 at 10:15
writer: Reuters
Thailand recorded 3.12 million foreign tourist arrivals from Jan 1 to July 26, a government spokesman said on Tuesday, as the vital tourism sector picks up following an easing of pandemic restrictions.
The tourists included 76,739 visitors from Russia, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said in a statement. He said the government was aiming for 1 million tourists from Russia but did not give a time frame.