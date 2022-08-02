Section
Vietnam imposes 47.64% anti-dumping tax on sugar originating in Thailand
Business

Vietnam imposes 47.64% anti-dumping tax on sugar originating in Thailand

published : 2 Aug 2022 at 16:01

writer: Reuters

HANOI: Vietnam on Tuesday imposed an anti-dumping levy of 47.64% on some sugar products imported from five Southeast Asian countries but originating in Thailand for a period of four years, the country's trade ministry said.

Last June, Vietnam imposed similar measures on sugar imports from Thailand, effective for five years. However, local firms said that to get around the measures some sugar products originating from Thailand were being imported via Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar. 


