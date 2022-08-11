Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai consumer mood at 5-month high in July
Business

Thai consumer mood at 5-month high in July

published : 11 Aug 2022 at 11:04

writer: Reuters

A bountiful array of dishes is on offer for customers to choose from at the Ban Phuyai Lee eatery on Charoen Krung Road in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
A bountiful array of dishes is on offer for customers to choose from at the Ban Phuyai Lee eatery on Charoen Krung Road in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Consumer confidence rose for a second straight month in July, reaching a five-month high, boosted by improved economic activity following an easing of Covid-19 curbs, but high costs of living remained a concern, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce increased to 42.4 in July from 41.6 in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday that Thailand will sell 21 billion baht (US$594.40 million) of government savings bonds between Aug 22 and 24, 2022.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

2,316 new Covid patients, 35 more deaths

There were 35 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,316 new patients admitted to hospitals on Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday.

12:00
World

Seoul to ban ‘Parasite’-type basement homes after storm deaths

After at least four people drowned in basement homes during the worst storm to lash Seoul in more than a century, South Korea’s capital city is planning to phase out such dwellings that came to symbolise yawning inequality in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite".

11:56
Business

Thai consumer mood at 5-month high in July

Consumer confidence rose for a second straight month in July, reaching a five-month high, boosted by improved economic activity following an easing of Covid-19 curbs, but high costs of living remained a concern, a survey showed on Thursday.

11:04