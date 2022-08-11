Thai consumer mood at 5-month high in July

A bountiful array of dishes is on offer for customers to choose from at the Ban Phuyai Lee eatery on Charoen Krung Road in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Consumer confidence rose for a second straight month in July, reaching a five-month high, boosted by improved economic activity following an easing of Covid-19 curbs, but high costs of living remained a concern, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce increased to 42.4 in July from 41.6 in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday that Thailand will sell 21 billion baht (US$594.40 million) of government savings bonds between Aug 22 and 24, 2022.