Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Vietnam considers $58.7-billion high-speed railway: govt
Business

Vietnam considers $58.7-billion high-speed railway: govt

published : 14 Aug 2022 at 14:19

writer: Reuters

HANOI: Vietnam is considering building a high-speed railway that runs along the country's length with a possible price tag of up to $58.7 billion, the government said on Sunday.

The Southeast Asian country's transport ministry will next month submit a proposal to build the 1,545km railway to the Politburo, the powerful decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam, the government said in a news release.

Vietnam, a regional manufacturing hub, is ramping up its investment in transport infrastructure to support its fast-growing economy.

The first two sections with combined length of 665km and total investment of $24.72 billion would be open to traffic by 2032, the government said, adding that the entire project would be completed by 2045-2050.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
World

UN rights chief in Bangladesh, to visit Rohingya camps

United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday for a four-day visit that will include a trip to squalid camps housing nearly a million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

14:31
Business

Vietnam considers $58.7-billion high-speed railway: govt

HANOI: Vietnam is considering building a high-speed railway that runs along the country's length with a possible price tag of up to $58.7 billion, the government said on Sunday.

14:19
Photos

Classical birth

Classical performers in elaborate costumes depict a scene from the birth of Macchanu, a half-human, half-fish son of Hanuman, in the Ramayana epic. The performance was held to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s 90th birthday at the Royal Paragon Hall of the Siam Paragon shopping complex on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

13:48