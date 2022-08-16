Banks' bad loans at 2.88% - Bank of Thailand
published : 16 Aug 2022 at 14:44
writer: Reuters
Thai banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) stood at 2.88% of total lending at the end of June, slightly down from 2.93% at the end of March, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said on Tuesday.
This was due to debt restructuring and banks' loan management, the central bank said in a statement.
The banking system remained resilient with high levels of capital, loan-loss provisions, and liquidity, the BoT said. Loans grew 6.3% in the second quarter from a year earlier.
