Banks' bad loans at 2.88% - Bank of Thailand
Business

Banks' bad loans at 2.88% - Bank of Thailand

published : 16 Aug 2022 at 14:44

writer: Reuters

People use ATMs outside a commercial building in Bangkok. (File photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
People use ATMs outside a commercial building in Bangkok. (File photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Thai banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) stood at 2.88% of total lending at the end of June, slightly down from 2.93% at the end of March, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said on Tuesday.

This was due to debt restructuring and banks' loan management, the central bank said in a statement.

The banking system remained resilient with high levels of capital, loan-loss provisions, and liquidity, the BoT said. Loans grew 6.3% in the second quarter from a year earlier.

