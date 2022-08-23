CP robot fair to spread tech knowledge

Schoolchildren interact with a robot showcased at the 'CP Bangkok Witthaya' event which is being held at True Digital Park.

The conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) has joined hands with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and other partners to launch a two-day robot and innovation showcase event aimed at spreading knowledge of the latest advanced technology amongst Thai youth.

The "CP Bangkok Witthaya" event, which kicked off on Monday, is being held at a 4,000-square-metre space at True Digital Park in Bangkok's Phra Khanong district. Entry is free of charge.

The event is one of the 12 major monthly festivals supported by the BMA this year.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the BMA will focus more on building human capital by encouraging the learning of science and technology in classrooms.

"City Hall will allocate more budget for human capital development, particularly with students in its schools, instead of investing in only construction-based projects," he said during a visit to the event.

The public and private sectors need to collaborate to build human capital, he added.

"We plan to make science, technology and robotics alternative courses for students to study at the weekend," said Mr Chadchart.

City Hall is also collaborating with various private organisations to create activities that encourage students to learn outside the classroom, he added.

Teerapon Tanomsakyut, chief of business intelligence and strategic communication officer at CP, said this activity will inspire and encourage students, especially in primary and secondary schools, towards lifelong learning.

"We let students raise questions and explore solutions, bringing inspiration to them," he said.

He said skills on robotics and automation are vital for the future workforce, adding that True stands ready to provide tech learning opportunities to reduce the education gap, while also using True Incube, True Labs and the True Digital Park ecosystem to inspire youngsters and startups.

The fair is divided into two zones, with one concerning robotics and the other related to new innovation.

In the robot zone, an array of Thai-made robots is on display, including those designed for supplying information, providing delivery services, giving directions, and serving beverages.

Attendees can also join a mini workshop at Robot Lab where they will learn how to write a program to manoeuvre robots, from basic to professional level.

Participants can engage in a 3D avatar studio, where they can be photographed in 3D by 100 cameras in 15 seconds, with the photos used to produce animation or images useful for medical diagnosis.

The zone also displays True 5G Pong Bot, Thailand's first robot for ping pong training that uses 5G technology. The robot can help to enhance players' ping pong skills.

In the innovation zone, an exhibition is being held to display CP's journey in supporting innovation and technology, which have played a key role in the company's business.

The Ricoh Experience Centre showcases technologies that can effectively deal with documentation, security, analytic solutions, and a smart meeting room system.

Participants can also trial augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) technologies and the metaverse at KMITL (King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang) City Centre and gain knowledge on how to develop useful innovation at Next Creator Space. Young people can also receive consultations about technology-related careers from tech media company Techsauce.